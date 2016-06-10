We are excited to announce the release of Minecraft: Education Edition early access for educators around the world. The early access version of Minecraft: Education Edition gives educators a chance to install and try an early version of the product for free.Minecraft: Education Edition is built based on feedback from the educator community and the…
Game Safety , a student solution
Two amazing Pupils from Swanbourne House School in Buckinghamshire – http://www.swanbourne.org/ have reached the final of the TeenTech Awards – http://www.teentech.com/teentech-awards/ Sarah and Jemma’s idea was highly praised by the judges and they’re going to be pitching their idea at the awards final next week. This is a brilliant idea and if anyone would like…
Minecraft: Education Edition is here….. almost !
Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts- STEM specialists
The Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) Expert program is an exclusive program created to recognize global educator visionaries who are using technology to pave the way for their peers in the effective use of technology for better learning and student outcomes. MIE Experts help Microsoft to lead innovation in education. They advocate and share their thoughts…
Computing at School – Diversity Conference
The Computing At School #include Diversity in Computing Education Conference 2016 will take place at the University of Manchester on 11th June 2016. This year our aim is to bring together the teaching expertise of classroom teachers with the knowledge and experience of industry professionals and academics to create opportunities for all to learn practical…
Minecraft: Education Edition
At the BETT show in January, we announced a new version of Minecraft for education called Minecraft: Education Edition. Since then the Minecraft team have been busy working on features, and partnering with educators, students and administrators to get feedback on their priorities and what they need…
Student ports Minecraft to micro:bit ??
This unbelievable piece of information landed on my desk this morning and it is so exciting, I thought I would share it with you before 12.00pm Ross Lowe, microbit evangelist and entrepreneur has just ported a version of Minecraft to his microbit. I don’t have the full details yet, but he used the Javascript Orientated Kernel…
The BBC microbit will create entrepreneurs
The BBC microbit officially begins rolling out to a million students today. Somewhere in a class is a student who will be the next big deal in technology entrepreneurship. You may have the next Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Clive Sinclair or Satya Nadella sitting in your class right now. It might be this moment that…
Kodu is to feature in British Science Week 2016!
Computing skills are intrinsically linked to science and on British Science Week digital day (Friday 11 March) education technology specialist and with the support of the Microsoft Educator Community ComputerXplorers will be delivering free Kodu sessions for children and CPD sessions as part of its annual Programming for Primaries awareness event. ComputerXplorers established Programming…
What’s in a name? Learn to code with Minecraft
Overheard this great conversation between a Teacher and Student this week, that I thought would share. Student – ‘ Sir, why is Python called Python?’ Teacher – ‘Its named after Monty Python’ Student looks blank Teacher – ‘You know the famous 1970s comedy team, Monty Python’s Flying Circus’ Student none the wiser, ‘Oh, I thought…